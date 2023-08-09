Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SYDNEY, Australia (August 11, 2023) Three MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) conduct a fly-by of JS Shiranui (DD-120) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, HMAS Choules (L100) of the RAN, and the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during the MALABAR 23 transit through Sydney harbor, August 11. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Severn B. Stevens)

    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    Royal Australian Navy
    JMSDF
    RAN
    MALABAR 23

