USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners

SYDNEY, Australia (August 11, 2023) Seaman KingTrent MitchellEstrada, from San Diego, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) stands at parade rest on the ship’s starboard bridge wing during the MALABAR 23 transit through Sydney harbor, August 11. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 Photo ID: 7967782 Location: SYDNEY, AU by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile