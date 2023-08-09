Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SYDNEY, Australia (August 11, 2023) Captain Severn B. Stevens, Commanding Officer of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), front, and Commander Patrick D. Shouvlin, Executive Officer of Green Bay, render honors to the HMAS Sydney on the ship’s starboard bridge wing during the MALABAR 23 transit through Sydney harbor, August 11. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zavier Parelius)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 07:40
    Photo ID: 7967786
    VIRIN: 230811-N-IO312-2013
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, AU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Participates in Exercise MALABAR 23 in Sydney Harbor with Allies and Partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    Royal Australian Navy
    JMSDF
    RAN
    MALABAR 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT