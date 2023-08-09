ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) prepare to receive a U.S. Marine Corps MH-63 Sea Stallion during Large Scale Exercise 2023, Aug 10, 2023. New York is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|7967537
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-OF444-2112
|Resolution:
|5383x3401
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT