    USS New York Flight Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS New York Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) prepare to receive a U.S. Marine Corps MH-63 Sea Stallion during Large Scale Exercise 2023, Aug 10, 2023. New York is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:59
    Photo ID: 7967537
    VIRIN: 230810-N-OF444-2112
    Resolution: 5383x3401
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LSE
    Large Scale Exercise
    LSE 2023

