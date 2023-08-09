USS New York Flight Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Brawner, right, and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jordan Laser, assigned to board San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) direct a U.S. Marine Corps MH-63 Sea Stallion on the flight deck. New York is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman William Bennett IV)

