USS New York Flight Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) conduct night flight operations during Large Scale Exercise 2023. New York is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman William Bennett IV)

