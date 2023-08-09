Lock operator motivated to do good in wake of Typhoon Mawar

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONG-MONG, GUAM

    06.25.2023

    John Will (Right) and Anthony Certeza (Middle) conduct a site-visit June 27, 2023, in Mong-Mong, Guam, as part a two-person quality assessment and home inspection team responding in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. Certeza is a native of Guam and left the island 22 years ago for the United States. He then joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE photo by Frederick Hoyt)

    Guam
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Anthony Certeza
    Typhoon Mawar

