John Will (Right) and Anthony Certeza (Middle) conduct a site-visit June 27, 2023, in Mong-Mong, Guam, as part a two-person quality assessment and home inspection team responding in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. Certeza is a native of Guam and left the island 22 years ago for the United States. He then joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE photo by Frederick Hoyt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:37 Photo ID: 7967220 VIRIN: 230625-A-VM618-8000 Resolution: 720x480 Size: 403.68 KB Location: MONG-MONG, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lock operator motivated to do good in wake of Typhoon Mawar [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.