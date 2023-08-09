Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lock operator motivated to do good in wake of Typhoon Mawar [Image 1 of 3]

    Lock operator motivated to do good in wake of Typhoon Mawar

    OLD HICKORY, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lock Operator Tony Certeza works Aug. 8, 2023, to lock through the Motor Vessel H.B. Stewart with barges of coal at Old Hickory Lock on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. He recently returned from a deployment to Guam in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar that devastated his native island in late May. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Guam
    USACE
    Lock Operator
    Old Hickory Lock
    Typhoon Mawar
    Tony Certeza

