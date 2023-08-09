Lock operator motivated to do good in wake of Typhoon Mawar

Lock Operator Tony Certeza works Aug. 8, 2023, to lock through the Motor Vessel H.B. Stewart with barges of coal at Old Hickory Lock on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. He recently returned from a deployment to Guam in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar that devastated his native island in late May. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

