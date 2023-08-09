JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (August 11, 2023) Capt. Tony Pecoraro administers the oath of reenlistment for Chief Petty Officer Michael Carlson, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 7967208 VIRIN: 230811-N-KN989-1077 Resolution: 7438x5313 Size: 739.85 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.