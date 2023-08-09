JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (August 11, 2023) Chief Petty Officer Michael Carlson, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii, reaffirms his oath at his reenlistment ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 7967214 VIRIN: 230811-N-KN989-1098 Resolution: 3769x5277 Size: 288.57 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.