JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (August 11, 2023) Chief Petty Officer Michael Carlson, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii, reaffirms his oath at his reenlistment ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7967212
|VIRIN:
|230811-N-KN989-1086
|Resolution:
|5464x7649
|Size:
|889.68 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
