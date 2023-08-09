Col. Manny Ramirez bids farewell to Fort Stewart during his remarks at the garrison change of command ceremony Aug. 11 at Cashe Garden.
|08.11.2023
|08.11.2023 15:22
|7966856
|230811-O-WJ404-1742
|683x1215
|312.48 KB
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|4
|1
This work, Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander who is no stranger to coastal Georgia [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS
Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander who is no stranger to coastal Georgia
