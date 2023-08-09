Col. Marc Austin gives his remarks during his welcome as the new Fort Stewart garrison commander during the change of command ceremony on Fort Stewart's Cashe Garden Aug. 11.
This work, Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander who is no stranger to coastal Georgia [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander who is no stranger to coastal Georgia
