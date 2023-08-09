Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander who is no stranger to coastal Georgia

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Col. Marc Austin gives his remarks during his welcome as the new Fort Stewart garrison commander during the change of command ceremony on Fort Stewart's Cashe Garden Aug. 11.

