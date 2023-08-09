Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:22 Photo ID: 7966854 VIRIN: 230811-A-VK588-1484 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.89 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander who is no stranger to coastal Georgia [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.