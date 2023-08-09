U.S. Army Installation Managment Command Directorate Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCollough presents new Fort Stewart Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin the installation's color during the change of command ceremony Aug. 11 at Fort Stewart's Cashe Garden.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7966854
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-VK588-1484
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander who is no stranger to coastal Georgia [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander who is no stranger to coastal Georgia
