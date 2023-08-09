Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers simulate transporting patients to the Tripler Army Medical Center Emergency Department as part of a mass casualty exercise on Aug. 10, 2023. TAMC staff participate in mass casualty exercises annually, giving personnel an opportunity to test emergency operations plans and practice for potential real-world events. (Department of Defense photo by Hugh Fleming)
