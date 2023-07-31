Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by June Keawe 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers simulate triaging patients as part of a mass casualty exercise at Tripler Army Medical Center on Aug. 10, 2023. TAMC staff participate in mass casualty exercises annually, giving personnel an opportunity to test emergency operations plans and practice for potential real-world events. (Department of Defense photo by June Keawe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 18:50
    Photo ID: 7964830
    VIRIN: 230810-D-PA238-7574
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by June Keawe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise
    Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise
    Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise
    Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT