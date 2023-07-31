U.S. Army Soldiers simulate transporting patients to the Tripler Army Medical Center Emergency Department as part of a mass casualty exercise on Aug. 10, 2023. TAMC staff participate in mass casualty exercises annually, giving personnel an opportunity to test emergency operations plans and practice for potential real-world events. (Department of Defense photo by Hugh Fleming)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 18:50 Photo ID: 7964832 VIRIN: 230810-D-HQ507-7714 Resolution: 6240x3662 Size: 2.79 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.