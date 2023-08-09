230810-M-UM973-1051

Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute “pass and review” during the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz assumed the duties and responsibilities of Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps from Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz will serve as the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

