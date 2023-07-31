230810-M-UM973-1038

Sergeant Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, transfers the sword of office to Gen. Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, during the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz assumed the duties and responsibilities of Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps from Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz will serve as the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 7964726 VIRIN: 230810-M-UM973-1038 Resolution: 5023x3349 Size: 756.85 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.