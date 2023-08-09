Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Barracks Washington

    230810-M-UM973-1042
    Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, stand at attention during the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz assumed the duties and responsibilities of Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps from Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz will serve as the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 17:44
    Photo ID: 7964728
    VIRIN: 230810-M-UM973-1042
    Resolution: 6140x4093
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

