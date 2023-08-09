230810-M-UM973-1042

Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, stand at attention during the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz assumed the duties and responsibilities of Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps from Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz will serve as the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 17:44 Photo ID: 7964728 VIRIN: 230810-M-UM973-1042 Resolution: 6140x4093 Size: 1.41 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.