NATO troops complete live-agent CBRN training at Exercise Precise Response in Canada

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stephanie Travieso and Sgt. Steven Bell from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory process swabs in an experiment testing teams decontamination procedures. American Soldiers from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command’s 68th CBRNE Company (Technical Escort) and the 1st Area Medical Laboratory represented the U.S. Army at Exercise Precise Response on Canadian Armed Forces Base Suffield in Alberta, Canada, July 10 - 28. Courtesy photo.

