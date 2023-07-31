NATO troops complete live-agent CBRN training at Exercise Precise Response in Canada

CANADIAN ARMED FORCES BASE SUFFIELD, AB, CANADA 07.06.2023 Courtesy Photo 20th CBRNE Command

U.S. Army Sgt. Jasmine A. Crewell and Spc. Lesli Bailon Cristales perform testing for all 1st Area Medical Laboratory troop personnel and train four Suffield Defence Research and Development Canada staff. American Soldiers from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command’s 68th CBRNE Company (Technical Escort) and the 1st Area Medical Laboratory represented the U.S. Army at Exercise Precise Response on Canadian Armed Forces Base Suffield in Alberta, Canada, July 10 - 28. Courtesy photo.