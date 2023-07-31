Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO troops complete live-agent CBRN training at Exercise Precise Response in Canada [Image 1 of 3]

    CANADIAN ARMED FORCES BASE SUFFIELD, AB, CANADA

    07.06.2023

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jasmine A. Crewell and Spc. Lesli Bailon Cristales perform testing for all 1st Area Medical Laboratory troop personnel and train four Suffield Defence Research and Development Canada staff. American Soldiers from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command’s 68th CBRNE Company (Technical Escort) and the 1st Area Medical Laboratory represented the U.S. Army at Exercise Precise Response on Canadian Armed Forces Base Suffield in Alberta, Canada, July 10 - 28. Courtesy photo.

    NATO
    1st Area Medical Laboratory
    20th CBRNE Command
    68th CBRNE Company
    Exercise Precise Response

