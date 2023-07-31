NATO troops complete live-agent CBRN training at Exercise Precise Response in Canada

CANADIAN ARMED FORCES BASE SUFFIELD, AB, CANADA 07.21.2023 Courtesy Photo 20th CBRNE Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cynthia Tucker from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory characterizes the mosquito population in the Exercise Precise Response training area for a new entry into the Smithsonian Institute’s specimen voucher collection used worldwide for mosquito research. American Soldiers from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command’s 68th CBRNE Company (Technical Escort) and the 1st Area Medical Laboratory represented the U.S. Army at Exercise Precise Response on Canadian Armed Forces Base Suffield in Alberta, Canada, July 10 - 28. Courtesy photo.