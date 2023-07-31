SSP Command Picnic 2023

WASHINGTON (August 8, 2023) Volunteers with SSP’s Activity and Recreations Committee celebrate at the SSP command picnic at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The command picnic was organized by SSP’s Activity and Recreations Committee, and offered personnel and their families an opportunity to boost camaraderie and participate in various outdoor activities. (U.S. Navy photo by \Released)

