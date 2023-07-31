WASHINGTON (August 8, 2023) Captain Charles McLenithan, Chief of Staff Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), enjoys a dip in the dunk tank at the SSP command picnic at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The command picnic was organized by SSP’s Activity and Recreations Committee, and offered personnel and their families an opportunity to boost camaraderie and participate in various outdoor activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Shelby Thompson\Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 09:32
|Photo ID:
|7963471
|VIRIN:
|230808-N-N1701-2001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SSP COMMAND PICNIC 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Shelby Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic Systems Programs Celebrates Workforce At Command Picnic
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT