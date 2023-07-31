Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSP Command Picnic 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    SSP Command Picnic 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Shelby Thompson 

    Strategic Systems Programs

    WASHINGTON (August 8, 2023) Vice Admiral Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr, Director Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) takes a dip in the dunk tank at the SSP command picnic at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The command picnic was organized by SSP’s Activity and Recreations Committee, and offered personnel and their families an opportunity to boost camaraderie and participate in various outdoor activities. (U.S. Navy photo \Released)

    This work, SSP Command Picnic 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Shelby Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strategic Systems Programs Celebrates Workforce At Command Picnic

