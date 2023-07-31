ELRS Weapons Check

Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron expeditionary theater distribution center (ETDC) work together to take accountability of weapons during an equipment organization visit at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. With the second largest ETDC in U.S. Air Forces Central Command, the 386th ELRS supplies weapons and other mission-critical items to members deployed throughout the 21 nation area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW