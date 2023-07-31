Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ELRS Weapons Check [Image 7 of 7]

    ELRS Weapons Check

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron expeditionary theater distribution center (ETDC) work together to take accountability of weapons during an equipment organization visit at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. With the second largest ETDC in U.S. Air Forces Central Command, the 386th ELRS supplies weapons and other mission-critical items to members deployed throughout the 21 nation area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 06:46
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    M9
    M4
    LRS
    AFCENT
    weapons
    logistics readiness squadron

