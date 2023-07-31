U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Van Rossum, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron expeditionary theater distribution center (ETDC) section supervisor, inspects an M9 during an equipment organization visit at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. Complete and accurate accountability of the weapons held here is paramount to ensuring U.S. Air Forces Central Command can make strategic decisions for equipment disbursement throughout the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 06:46 Photo ID: 7963156 VIRIN: 230810-F-GK113-2018 Resolution: 8123x4569 Size: 22 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ELRS Weapons Check [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.