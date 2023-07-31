Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ELRS Weapons Check

    ELRS Weapons Check

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Van Rossum, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron expeditionary theater distribution center (ETDC) section supervisor, inspects an M9 during an equipment organization visit at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. Complete and accurate accountability of the weapons held here is paramount to ensuring U.S. Air Forces Central Command can make strategic decisions for equipment disbursement throughout the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    This work, ELRS Weapons Check [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

