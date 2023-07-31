ELRS Weapons Check

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Van Rossum, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron expeditionary theater distribution center (ETDC) section supervisor, reads the serial number of a weapon to his partner during an equipment organization visit at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. This annual inspection of the M4, M9, and M18 weapon inventory ensures full accountability, allowing the ETDC to continue providing mission-critical items throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

