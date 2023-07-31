Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ELRS Weapons Check [Image 5 of 7]

    ELRS Weapons Check

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Van Rossum, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron expeditionary theater distribution center (ETDC) section supervisor, reads the serial number of a weapon to his partner during an equipment organization visit at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. This annual inspection of the M4, M9, and M18 weapon inventory ensures full accountability, allowing the ETDC to continue providing mission-critical items throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    VIRIN: 230810-F-GK113-2068
    M9
    M4
    LRS
    AFCENT
    weapons
    logistics readiness squadron

