A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II and a CV-22B Osprey assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing demonstrate an aerial refueling formation during the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, July 15, 2023. Airshows allow the public to learn about Special Operations Forces and the vital role they play within the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Remington Sawade)

