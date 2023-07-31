Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIAT 23 [Image 2 of 3]

    RIAT 23

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.15.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Remington Sawade 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II and a CV-22B Osprey assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing demonstrate an aerial refueling formation during the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, July 15, 2023. Airshows allow the public to learn about Special Operations Forces and the vital role they play within the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Remington Sawade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 7963101
    VIRIN: 230715-F-DO487-6780
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    TAGS

    RIAT
    CV-22
    MC-130
    MC-130J
    CV-22B
    352 SOW

