    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun [Image 2 of 5]

    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Keaton Carlson, a transmissions systems operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tanner Buza, right, a ground electronics systems repairer with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo after receiving pizza on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. USO Foster brought Domino’s pizza for Marines in CLR-3 for assisting in the recovery phase after the typhoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 04:21
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
