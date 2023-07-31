USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun

A volunteer with USO Camp Foster hands U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. USO Foster brought Domino’s pizza for Marines in CLR-3 for assisting in the recovery phase after the typhoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

Date Taken: 08.10.2023