Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun [Image 1 of 5]

    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A volunteer with USO Camp Foster hands U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. USO Foster brought Domino’s pizza for Marines in CLR-3 for assisting in the recovery phase after the typhoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 04:21
    Photo ID: 7963093
    VIRIN: 230810-M-DJ385-1005
    Resolution: 6714x4478
    Size: 17.07 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun
    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun
    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun
    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun
    USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Typhoon
    Pizza
    CLR-3
    . 3rd MLG
    Khanun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT