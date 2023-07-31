Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard provides water bucket support for wildfires on Maui [Image 13 of 14]

    Hawaii Army National Guard provides water bucket support for wildfires on Maui

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook perform aerial water bucket drops on the Island of Maui to assist the fight of wildfires, Maui, Hawaii, August 09, 2023. The two air crews performed 58 total bucket drops in 5 hours in up country Maui totaling over one hundred thousand gallons dropped on the fires. (U.S. National Guard Video by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 04:07
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    Wildfire
    Maui

