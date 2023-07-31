Two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook perform aerial water bucket drops on the Island of Maui to assist the fight of wildfires, Maui, Hawaii, August 09, 2023. The two air crews performed 58 total bucket drops in 5 hours in up country Maui totaling over one hundred thousand gallons dropped on the fires. (U.S. National Guard Video by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 04:07
|Photo ID:
|7963090
|VIRIN:
|230809-Z-IX631-4721
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|25.57 MB
|Location:
|MAUI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard provides water bucket support for wildfires on Maui [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
