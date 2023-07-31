Hawaii Army National Guard provides water bucket support for wildfires on Maui

Two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook perform aerial water bucket drops on the Island of Maui to assist the fight of wildfires, Maui, Hawaii, August 09, 2023. The two air crews performed 58 total bucket drops in 5 hours in up country Maui totaling over one hundred thousand gallons dropped on the fires. (U.S. National Guard Video by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

Date Posted: 08.10.2023 Location: MAUI, HI, US