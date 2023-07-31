Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weekend Warriors Welcomed with Aloha: Hawaii ANG senior leaders set the tone for a successful drill weekend [Image 4 of 6]

    Weekend Warriors Welcomed with Aloha: Hawaii ANG senior leaders set the tone for a successful drill weekend

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. Maryann Martin, Hawaii Air National Guard command chief, directs traffic Aug. 5, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Senior leaders from the Hawaii Air National Guard collaborated to manage gate entries, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, while Reservists and Guardsmen convened for their monthly drill weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 7962856
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-GR156-1074
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weekend Warriors Welcomed with Aloha: Hawaii ANG senior leaders set the tone for a successful drill weekend [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    Drill Weekend
    Aloha
    Gate Entry

