Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Wahinekapu, 154th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, directs traffic Aug. 5, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Senior leaders from the Hawaii Air National Guard collaborated to manage gate entries, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, while Reservists and Guardsmen convened for their monthly drill weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7962855
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-GR156-1043
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weekend Warriors Welcomed with Aloha: Hawaii ANG senior leaders set the tone for a successful drill weekend [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
