Weekend Warriors Welcomed with Aloha: Hawaii ANG senior leaders set the tone for a successful drill weekend

Master Sgt. Rochelle Flores, 154th Wing Inspector General superintendent, is greeted onto Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, by Chief Master Sgt. Ricardo Namoca, 154th Security Forces Squadron superintendent Aug. 5, 2023. Senior leaders from the Hawaii Air National Guard collaborated to manage gate entries, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, while Reservists and Guardsmen convened for their monthly drill weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

