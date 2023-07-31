Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Zachary Tomasetti, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company, operates a wheeled tractor-scraper to transport dirt to different land posts in preparation of being surveyed as a part of annual training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8, 2023. The mission of the 910th ESC’s annual training is to hone their skills as construction and horizontal engineers by operating heavy machinery and working in teams to complete projects. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7962740 VIRIN: 230808-Z-KX552-1030 Resolution: 4653x2914 Size: 6.23 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 910th Engineers construct new ground [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.