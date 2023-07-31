Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Brodie Smith, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company, oversees the operation of his squad as they operate heavy machinery in surveying land as a part of their annual training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8, 2023. The mission of the 910th ESC’s annual training is to hone their skills as construction and horizontal engineers by operating heavy machinery and working in teams to complete projects. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7962739 VIRIN: 230808-Z-KX552-1060 Resolution: 5067x2924 Size: 6.53 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 910th Engineers construct new ground [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.