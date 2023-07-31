Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    910th Engineers construct new ground [Image 6 of 6]

    910th Engineers construct new ground

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. David Kocur, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company, operates a grader to create a broad flat foundation on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8, 2023 . The mission of the 910th ESC’s annual training is to hone their skills as construction and horizontal engineers by operating heavy machinery and working in teams to complete projects. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 7962743
    VIRIN: 230808-Z-KX552-1090
    Resolution: 5087x3032
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 910th Engineers construct new ground [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    910th Engineers construct new ground
    910th Engineers construct new ground
    910th Engineers construct new ground
    910th Engineers construct new ground
    910th Engineers construct new ground
    910th Engineers construct new ground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineers
    heavy machinery
    readiness
    Alaska Army National Guard
    910th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT