U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Ivan Colina, company first sergeant with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, stands with the American flag in a presentation of Old Glory during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 24, 2023. Colina retired after 15 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Breanna Eason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 20:25 Photo ID: 7962728 VIRIN: 230724-M-KN425-1320 Resolution: 817x545 Size: 112.82 KB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Breanna Eason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.