    1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment retirement ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment retirement ceremony

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Breanna Eason 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Ivan Colina, company first sergeant with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, gives his remarks during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 24, 2023. Colina retired after 15 years of honorable service to the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Breanna Eason)

