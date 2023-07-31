Arlington Visit

230802-N-NB178-1044 ARLINGTON, Va. (Aug. 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) prepare to place a wreath at the memorial of our ship’s namesake. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7961558
|VIRIN:
|230802-N-NB178-1044
|Resolution:
|4057x2700
|Size:
|996.62 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
