Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arlington Visit [Image 12 of 14]

    Arlington Visit

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyrell Morris 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    230802-N-NB178-1045 ARLINGTON, Va. (Aug. 2, 2023) Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) prepare to place a wreath at the memorial of our ship’s namesake while Tidewater Pipes & Drums plays ceremoniously. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 12:44
    Photo ID: 7961559
    VIRIN: 230802-N-NB178-1045
    Resolution: 4277x2847
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington Visit [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Tyrell Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit
    Arlington Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    Arlington National Cemetery
    JFK
    Ford-class
    USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT