From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles Moser, 606th Air Control Squadron air battle manager, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Xavier Coley, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Air Liaison Officer discuss operations during the Agile Control Integration Team exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 20, 2023. One of ACIT’s goals was to further refine and develop tactics, techniques and procedures for ACIT execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 05:18
|Photo ID:
|7960839
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-ZJ681-1018
|Resolution:
|4887x3252
|Size:
|781.24 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB and Ramstein AB conduct joint Agile Control Integration Team (ACIT) training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviano AB and Ramstein AB conduct joint Agile Control Integration Team (ACIT) training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT