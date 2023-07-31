From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles Moser, 606th Air Control Squadron air battle manager, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Xavier Coley, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron Air Liaison Officer discuss operations during the Agile Control Integration Team exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 20, 2023. One of ACIT’s goals was to further refine and develop tactics, techniques and procedures for ACIT execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 05:18 Photo ID: 7960839 VIRIN: 230720-F-ZJ681-1018 Resolution: 4887x3252 Size: 781.24 KB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano AB and Ramstein AB conduct joint Agile Control Integration Team (ACIT) training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.