    Aviano AB and Ramstein AB conduct joint Agile Control Integration Team (ACIT) training [Image 4 of 7]

    Aviano AB and Ramstein AB conduct joint Agile Control Integration Team (ACIT) training

    ITALY

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taysia Grady, 606th Air Control Squadron surveillance technician, reviews information on her monitor during an Agile Control Integration Team exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 20, 2023. One of ACIT’s endgames was to have a small seven-man team set up mobile equipment and complete various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Aviano AB and Ramstein AB conduct joint Agile Control Integration Team (ACIT) training

