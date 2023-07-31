Aviano AB and Ramstein AB conduct joint Agile Control Integration Team (ACIT) training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taysia Grady, 606th Air Control Squadron surveillance technician, reviews information on her monitor during an Agile Control Integration Team exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 20, 2023. One of ACIT’s endgames was to have a small seven-man team set up mobile equipment and complete various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 Location: IT