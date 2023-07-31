U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Simari, 606th Air Control Squadron air battle manager, looks at his radar scope during an ACIT exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 20, 2023. One of ACIT’s goals was to further refine and develop tactics, techniques and procedures for ACIT execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
Aviano AB and Ramstein AB conduct joint Agile Control Integration Team (ACIT) training
