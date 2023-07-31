Mobile Claims Processing Center | Typhoon Khanun

U.S. Marines seeking damage claims in the wake of Typhoon Khanun receive claim packets on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2023. Camp Hansen opened the Mobile Claims Processing Center to assist Marines who experienced damage or property loss from the effects of Typhoon Khanun, to include but not limited to food spoilage, vehicular damage, and material damage. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

