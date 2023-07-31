Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Claims Processing Center | Typhoon Khanun [Image 3 of 10]

    Mobile Claims Processing Center | Typhoon Khanun

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Richard Bochicchio, a judge advocate with Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, provides a brief for Marines seeking damage claims in the wake of Typhoon Khanun, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2023. Camp Hansen opened the Mobile Claims Processing Center to assist Marines who experienced damage or property loss from the effects of Typhoon Khanun, to include but not limited to food spoilage, vehicular damage, and material damage. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Legal Assistance
    Damage Claims
    Typhoon Khanun

